Mumbai man pays ₹4,200 baggage fee to fly home with ₹5,000 worth biryani from Hyderabad: 'Regret level 0'
A Mumbai man paid ₹4,200 in excess baggage to bring ₹5,000 worth biryani from Hyderabad. His Instagram post about the foodie move has gone viral.
A Mumbai man’s love for biryani has struck a chord online after he revealed that he paid ₹4,200 in excess baggage fees to carry biryani worth ₹5,000 back home from Hyderabad.
Velton Saldanha shared the story in a post on Instagram, documenting his 12-day food journey in Hyderabad and the biryanis he simply could not leave behind. His carousel post showed plates of biryani from different restaurants, packed containers of food, and even a receipt for the extra baggage fee he paid at the airport.
“Biryani Max Pro. 12 days in Hyderabad. Countless plates later… some meals were too good to leave behind. Because the best biryani isn’t just food. It follows you home,” he wrote in the caption.
In one of the slides, Saldanha explained the cost of his foodie decision. “ ₹5,000 on biryani. ₹4,200 to carry it home. Hyderabad… I have a problem,” the text read. Another image showed an airline receipt for ₹4,200, indicating the excess baggage charge.
One of the images also showed several food containers tightly wrapped and ready to be packed in luggage, with the text: “After 12 days in Hyderabad, I did what any sensible person would do… I packed biryani in my luggage.”
In the post, Saldanha also highlighted the biryanis he loved the most during his visit. Among them were Nalli Gosht Biryani from Krishna’s Kitchen, Sufiyani Biryani and Jangari Biryani from Voila F9 Gourmet, and Safed Biryani from Savya.
Social media reactions
The post quickly drew reactions from food lovers, many of whom praised his dedication to biryani.
“This is the kind of dedication biryani in Hyderabad deserves,” wrote one user.
“Still a small price to pay for biryani,” commented another, while one user said, “Love this post!!!! Truly a hardcore biryani lover!!!”
Some also shared their own experiences of travelling with food. “At the Hyderabad airport, biryani can be carried in hand. Indigo was very sweet and said biryani doesn’t qualify as hand luggage,” one user said.
Another commenter wrote about a similar foodie habit in their family. “U did the right thing.whenever my son travels his checkin baggage has to be that place favourite food.biryani from Chennai .biryani from Hyderabad..pathar ka gosht.of course khubani ka meetha..ha ha.he paid excess baggage when he bought ceylon egg parotha n biryani from chennai.both of u r similar..foodie,” the user wrote.
