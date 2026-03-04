Mumbai man pays ₹4,200 baggage fee to fly home with ₹5,000 worth biryani from Hyderabad: 'Regret level 0'

A Mumbai man’s love for biryani has struck a chord online after he revealed that he paid ₹4,200 in excess baggage fees to carry biryani worth ₹5,000 back home from Hyderabad. Several social media users praised the man's dedication to biryani. (Instagram/@chefvelton)

Velton Saldanha shared the story in a post on Instagram, documenting his 12-day food journey in Hyderabad and the biryanis he simply could not leave behind. His carousel post showed plates of biryani from different restaurants, packed containers of food, and even a receipt for the extra baggage fee he paid at the airport.

“Biryani Max Pro. 12 days in Hyderabad. Countless plates later… some meals were too good to leave behind. Because the best biryani isn’t just food. It follows you home,” he wrote in the caption.

In one of the slides, Saldanha explained the cost of his foodie decision. “ ₹5,000 on biryani. ₹4,200 to carry it home. Hyderabad… I have a problem,” the text read. Another image showed an airline receipt for ₹4,200, indicating the excess baggage charge.

One of the images also showed several food containers tightly wrapped and ready to be packed in luggage, with the text: “After 12 days in Hyderabad, I did what any sensible person would do… I packed biryani in my luggage.”