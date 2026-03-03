Mumbai MD wears jacket with pictures of his 600 employees at NSE listing. Watch how it was made

In a powerful display of "people-first" leadership, Mumbai-based Managing Director Kuldeep Jain made his company Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited’s NSE listing unforgettable by wearing a custom jacket featuring the faces of all 600 employees. Rather than a traditional suit, the MD chose to literally carry his team with him as he rang the opening bell. Managing Director Kuldeep Jain wearing a jacket with pictures of his 600 employees. (LinkedIn/Sweta Sajnani)

The unique jacket quickly became a social media sensation, with images and videos of the tribute going viral. Among the most popular posts was a behind-the-scenes look shared by Sweta Sajnani, the Chief People and Culture Officer at CleanMax. Her video offers a fascinating glimpse into the craftsmanship involved, documenting the entire process of creating the jacket from scratch.

“At the NSE ceremony today, our MD Kuldeep Jain made sure it wasn’t just his moment — it was everyone’s. He wore a jacket with photographs of all 600 Cleanmax employees printed on it. A simple but powerful gesture that said this milestone belongs to all of us,” she wrote.

She added, “What people saw was the final moment on stage. What they didn’t see was the journey behind it — coordinating 600 photos, multiple design rounds, tight timelines. I had the opportunity to bring this idea to life, and it was truly a project in itself. Sharing a small glimpse of that journey here.”

Sajnani recalled how this one gesture helped foster a sense of belonging for the employees. “Seeing the happiness and sense of belonging this created across the team made it incredibly special. In a milestone like an IPO, it reminded us that success is always about the people behind it. Very proud to have played a part in this.”

The video offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the creative process, showing the team collaborating with tailors to bring the concept to life. It captures everything from the initial brainstorming sessions to the individual photo shoots for every employee, culminating in the final garment that Jain wore on stage.