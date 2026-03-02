Indian CTO with ₹8 crore salary booked 35K/night hotel room for kids' nannies on Mauritius holiday

A top executive at one of the USA’s largest companies earns upwards of ₹8 crore in India, still drives a 12-year-old car and owns no designer brands — preferring to spend his money on comfort rather than flashy labels. The executive’s simple lifestyle was revealed by his friend in an X post. A CTO of a large American firm earns upwards of ₹8 crore in India, but doesn't spend on designer labels or watches. (Representational image)

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Abhinav Khare said that his friend works as the Chief Technology Officer of a Fortune 500 firm. Based in India, he looks after the company’s Global Capability Center or GCC.

₹ 8 crore salary, simple lifestyle Khare said that his friend has a fixed salary of ₹3 crore a year, along with stock options. Overall, he earns between ₹8 to 9 crore every year. “My friend is a CTO with a Fortune 500. He runs their GCC in India. 3 crs fixed plus stock. Total around 8-9 crs/yr,” Khare said in an X post.

Despite this staggering salary, the 46-year-old executive drives a Fiat Linea that is 12 years old, owns no luxury brands and doesn’t even wear a designer watch. He does, however, spend lavishly on his household staff.

The CTO has five full-time domestic aids whom he pays well. Everything else he makes, he invests.