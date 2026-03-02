Indian CTO with ₹8 crore salary booked 35K/night hotel room for kids' nannies on Mauritius holiday
A top executive at one of the USA’s largest companies earns upwards of ₹8 crore in India, still drives a 12-year-old car and owns no designer brands — preferring to spend his money on comfort rather than flashy labels. The executive’s simple lifestyle was revealed by his friend in an X post.
Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Abhinav Khare said that his friend works as the Chief Technology Officer of a Fortune 500 firm. Based in India, he looks after the company’s Global Capability Center or GCC.
₹8 crore salary, simple lifestyle
Khare said that his friend has a fixed salary of ₹3 crore a year, along with stock options. Overall, he earns between ₹8 to 9 crore every year. “My friend is a CTO with a Fortune 500. He runs their GCC in India. 3 crs fixed plus stock. Total around 8-9 crs/yr,” Khare said in an X post.
Despite this staggering salary, the 46-year-old executive drives a Fiat Linea that is 12 years old, owns no luxury brands and doesn’t even wear a designer watch. He does, however, spend lavishly on his household staff.
The CTO has five full-time domestic aids whom he pays well. Everything else he makes, he invests.
“Drives a 12 years old Fiat Linea. No luxury brands. No watches. Spends lavishly on his household staff… has 5 full time domestic aids. Invests everything else,” Khare said of his friend, whom he did not name in his post.
‘Travels everywhere with nannies’
The CTO’s impressive salary and simple lifestyle naturally drew curious queries. Pressed for more details, Khare said that he has twin kids and travels everywhere with their nannies. In this way, he doesn’t shell out for designer labels but does spend on comfort.
“Among the most cheerful guys I know. Has twin kids. Happy family. Travels everywhere with his nannies… imagine paying 35K/night separate suite in Mauritius for your kids with nannies,” said Khare, who is the Bengaluru-based co-founder of AhinsaAI.
He further said that the CTO has 23 years of work experience — “He absolutely loves tech and large scale platforms and data architecture. Discuses/distributed systems passionately even when we play cricket during the weekends,” wrote Khare on X.
At 46, the CTO can retire comfortably whenever he wants. However, he likes his work and enjoys his job. According to Khare, he is also a “generous” and “low profile guy”.
