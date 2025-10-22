Bengaluru man claims his grandmother casually emailed a Fortune 500 CEO and got a reply: ‘Favourite teacher’

A heartwarming post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) after a Bengaluru-based founder shared how his grandmother emailed her former student, who is now a Fortune 500 CEO, and received a surprising response. Ishan Sukul's grandmother, who taught the CEO in sixth grade, sent the email in 2023.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The founder of Kreo, Ishan Sukul, shared the screenshot of the email with the caption, “Love the internet. My Grandma casually emailed a Fortune 500 CEO whom she taught in class 6. And the person responded!”

Sukul's grandmother, who, according to the screnshot, taught the CEO in sixth grade, sent the email in 2023.

CEO replies warmly:

In the email, the grandmother mentioned teaching French and recalled having two very bright students in her class, including the CEO. She also remembered meeting his parents years ago and wanted to wish him well in his career.

“You must have received many congratulatory messages, but this one is going to test your memory,” she wrote.

The CEO’s reply was warm and personal. “Oh my gosh, so nice to hear from you. I remember you very well- you are my favourite teacher. I hope all is well with you,” he wrote back.

The post has struck a chord with many online, with users praising both the grandmother’s thoughtful gesture and the CEO’s gracious reply.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts:

X users were touched by the exchange, praising the grandmother’s thoughtful gesture and the CEO’s warm response.

Many shared their own stories of reconnecting with former teachers, highlighting the lasting impact teachers can have.

One of the users commented, “We never forget our favourite teachers, no matter how old we get.”

A second user commented, “Love this! This should be normalised! Our teachers in the formative years shape so much of us.”

“Knowing her, I'm not surprised at all,” another user commented.

The post was shared on October 21, 2025, and has since garnered 49,000 views and numerous comments.