Man’s salary jumps from ₹2.6 LPA to ₹85 LPA in 8 years after 5 job switches: ‘Skills compound, smart switching pays’

An Indian man has sparked a conversation online after sharing how his brother’s senior dramatically increased his salary over eight years through strategic job switches. The post, shared on X by Gaurav Tiwari, details a journey that began at ₹2.6 lakh per annum and eventually reached ₹85 lakh per annum. A man posted about a senior who grew from ₹2.6 LPA to ₹85 LPA in eight years, saying skills compound but smart switches drive big pay jumps. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to the platform, Tiwari wrote, "My brother once shared a story about his senior. He began his career at ₹2.6 LPA as a fresher."

A journey of steady growth Tiwari continued by outlining how the professional’s career progressed over time. "Here’s how his journey unfolded: ₹2.6 → ₹3.4 LPA. Stayed ~16 months, gained solid experience but growth plateaued. Switched → ₹7.2 LPA. Moved into a product role, better team, stronger coding standards. Switched → ₹15.5 LPA. Owned an entire service end-to-end. Switched → ₹30 LPA. Handled scale challenges and production incidents. Switched → ₹48 LPA. Broader responsibilities, mentored juniors, part of design discussions. Switched → ₹85 LPA. Remote US role, base salary + performance bonus. 8 years. 5 switches."

He concluded the post by writing, "Lesson? Skills compound over time. But salary jumps often come when you switch smartly."