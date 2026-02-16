Man’s salary jumps from ₹2.6 LPA to ₹85 LPA in 8 years after 5 job switches: ‘Skills compound, smart switching pays’
An Indian man shared how a senior’s salary rose from ₹2.6 LPA to ₹85 LPA in eight years through five smart job switches.
An Indian man has sparked a conversation online after sharing how his brother’s senior dramatically increased his salary over eight years through strategic job switches. The post, shared on X by Gaurav Tiwari, details a journey that began at ₹2.6 lakh per annum and eventually reached ₹85 lakh per annum.
Taking to the platform, Tiwari wrote, "My brother once shared a story about his senior. He began his career at ₹2.6 LPA as a fresher."
A journey of steady growth
Tiwari continued by outlining how the professional’s career progressed over time. "Here’s how his journey unfolded: ₹2.6 → ₹3.4 LPA. Stayed ~16 months, gained solid experience but growth plateaued. Switched → ₹7.2 LPA. Moved into a product role, better team, stronger coding standards. Switched → ₹15.5 LPA. Owned an entire service end-to-end. Switched → ₹30 LPA. Handled scale challenges and production incidents. Switched → ₹48 LPA. Broader responsibilities, mentored juniors, part of design discussions. Switched → ₹85 LPA. Remote US role, base salary + performance bonus. 8 years. 5 switches."
He concluded the post by writing, "Lesson? Skills compound over time. But salary jumps often come when you switch smartly."
Take a look here at the post:
The post has garnered more than 42,000 views and drawn several reactions from users who weighed in on the strategy of switching companies for higher pay.
Internet reacts to career switch strategy
In the comments section, opinions were divided. One user cautioned, "Tell him to try to switch company now. Max 99% they will fire him." Another pointed out a pattern in the growth story, writing, “Notice the pattern: Every jump followed new responsibility, not just time. Income doesn’t grow with experience alone. It grows with ownership.”
Some responses were brief but curious, with one user saying, "Also put in hand salary," while another simply remarked, "This looks so cool."
A different commenter offered a broader perspective on market dynamics, stating, "The senior didn’t just change companies; he forced the market to acknowledge his upgraded skill set. Loyalty pays in comfort, but switching pays in market reality."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More