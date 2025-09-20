Employee who is on ‘H-1B for 5 years’ claims ‘fortune 500 company’ plans to relocate to India

United States President Donald Trump has announced a sharp increase in H-1B visa fees, requiring companies to pay 100,000 dollars to sponsor a foreign employee. The move is being viewed as one of the costliest changes to America’s immigration system in recent years and has already begun sending ripples through corporate boardrooms. On Reddit, an H-1B employee of five years said his Fortune 500 company decided to relocate operations to India.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Fortune 500 employee reveals relocation plan

On Reddit, a user claiming to work at a fortune 500 company described how their entire division is set to move operations to India by the second quarter of 2026. In a post titled “Entire org moved to India”, the employee wrote, “I work at a Fortune 500 company, a major components supplier, and we’ve been informed this week that our entire Org is going to be moved to India by Q2 2026. Many of us have been given the option to relocate to India or switch orgs. Those who’re on H-1B visas have all been given this option. From what I could gather from our Slack, the VP and directors are trying to hedge against immigration upheaval by the current US administration. Some of us are disheartened while others who’re on visas are considering relocating. I had not planned for this but at least I get to keep my job in India. I have been on H-1B for 5 years so it was about time anyway.”

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions online

The post sparked severalreactions from users, many expressing sympathy and frustration. One remarked, “Well at least you don’t have to worry about visas.” Another commented, “That must be hard for folks. Where in India?” The original poster replied simply, “Hyderabad.”

Others voiced political anger, with one saying, “Send a letter to your senator, this is out of control,” while another warned, “This decision by the current administration will backfire badly.”

Wider impact on Indian workforce

H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills, including scientists, engineers, and computer programmers, to work in the United States. They are initially granted for three years but can be extended to six. The new fee, which comes into effect on 21 September, is expected to alter hiring practices for years to come.

Every year, the United States issues 85,000 H-1B visas through a lottery system, with Indian professionals receiving nearly three-quarters of them.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)