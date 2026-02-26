Jaipur founder reveals why he dropped a client in just 10 days despite knowing he’d lose money
Social media users praised the founder for taking a stand and saying no to the new client.
A startup founder’s decision to offboard a client just 10 days after onboarding has sparked a massive debate on professional boundaries. What started as a smooth partnership quickly turned sour when the client began demanding work outside the agreed scope. Despite polite reminders, the situation escalated when the client began treating the agency as "cheap labour" rather than a strategic partner.
“We offboarded a client in 10 days,” wrote Jaipur-based founder Jatin Sharma. Adding context, he explained, “We reached out to them. Negotiated. Onboarded them. The first couple of days were smooth. We started building the strategy and executing the plan.”
What happened next?
Sharma claimed that soon things took a turn for the worse. “Then things shifted. They started asking for things outside the scope. We reminded them politely. Once. Twice. Three times. Then their founder came in. Started treating us like they owned us. Demanded things that weren't part of the agreement.”
The last straw was when Sharma’s company sent them an invoice for the additional work, and the client replied, “You guys are early stage. You should do 100 things for 10x less to make the client happy.”
It is at that moment that Sharma decided to drop the client. “That's when it hit me. We weren't working with a partner. We were working with someone who saw us as cheap labor. So we offboarded them. Immediately. We knew they would not proceed with the payment.” Sharma continued, “And we were right. They didn't pay.”
Why drop the client?
Explaining his reasoning, Sharma shared, “As an early-stage agency, we negotiate on pricing sometimes. But we don't negotiate boundaries. Because the moment you let someone cross a line to 'keep them happy,’ you've set a precedent.”
He added, “And that precedent will cost you more than the money you think you're saving. Not every client is worth having. Some will drain you, disrespect your work, and still expect you to smile through it.”
The founder advised: “The best business decision isn't always the one that makes money today. Sometimes it's the one that protects your sanity and your standards tomorrow.”
How did social media react?
The post prompted people to praise Sharma for standing his ground and refusing to give in to the client’s demands.
An individual commented, “It is critical to identify boundaries and say NO instead of continuing to please. Someone who partners respects the partner ALWAYS, else you are on the wrong ride... Professionally or even personally.” Another added, “Kudos. Respect is a non-negotiable thing. Glad you chose the correct way, and not the easy way.”
A third expressed, “Bold yet good step.” A fourth wrote, “This applies to products as much as agencies. If you keep adding features ‘to keep stakeholders happy,’ you lose focus, speed, and product-market clarity. Boundaries protect outcomes.”
Who is Jatin Sharma?
According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his BBA from Apex University and then pursued an MBA from Amity University in Noida. After working as an intern and trainee at various companies, he founded his own company, Lesh Media, in 2025.
His bio on the platform says that he runs the marketing agency that works closely with teams at public-listed companies and startup founders. “Beyond marketing and the agency, I’m working toward building brands and learning how businesses scale over time & create value,” he added.
