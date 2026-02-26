Jaipur founder reveals why he dropped a client in just 10 days despite knowing he’d lose money

A startup founder’s decision to offboard a client just 10 days after onboarding has sparked a massive debate on professional boundaries. What started as a smooth partnership quickly turned sour when the client began demanding work outside the agreed scope. Despite polite reminders, the situation escalated when the client began treating the agency as "cheap labour" rather than a strategic partner. The founder who decided to drop a client within just 10 days. (Jatin Sharma)

“We offboarded a client in 10 days,” wrote Jaipur-based founder Jatin Sharma. Adding context, he explained, “We reached out to them. Negotiated. Onboarded them. The first couple of days were smooth. We started building the strategy and executing the plan.”

What happened next? Sharma claimed that soon things took a turn for the worse. “Then things shifted. They started asking for things outside the scope. We reminded them politely. Once. Twice. Three times. Then their founder came in. Started treating us like they owned us. Demanded things that weren't part of the agreement.”

The last straw was when Sharma’s company sent them an invoice for the additional work, and the client replied, “You guys are early stage. You should do 100 things for 10x less to make the client happy.”

It is at that moment that Sharma decided to drop the client. “That's when it hit me. We weren't working with a partner. We were working with someone who saw us as cheap labor. So we offboarded them. Immediately. We knew they would not proceed with the payment.” Sharma continued, “And we were right. They didn't pay.”

Why drop the client? Explaining his reasoning, Sharma shared, “As an early-stage agency, we negotiate on pricing sometimes. But we don't negotiate boundaries. Because the moment you let someone cross a line to 'keep them happy,’ you've set a precedent.”

He added, “And that precedent will cost you more than the money you think you're saving. Not every client is worth having. Some will drain you, disrespect your work, and still expect you to smile through it.”

The founder advised: “The best business decision isn't always the one that makes money today. Sometimes it's the one that protects your sanity and your standards tomorrow.”