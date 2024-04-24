Bengaluru airport worker organises suitcases on baggage belt, video impresses the Internet

A heartwarming video clip of an airport worker at Bengaluru airport has recently gone viral on social media. The footage showcases the worker's meticulous attention to detail, as he carefully arranges all the suitcases in a neat and orderly line. After the video was shared online, it quickly gained traction and was widely circulated on various social media platforms. The video has touched the hearts of many viewers, who have expressed their admiration and appreciation for the worker's dedication. The worker at Bengaluru airport arranging bags. (X/@PradeepAJ)

The video opens to show suitcases in a baggage belt. As the clip goes on, a man can be seen carefully arranging each bag so that they are easily accessible for customers to retrieve without any inconvenience. (Also Read: Bengaluru CEO to launch spices, masalas amid MDH, Everest safety concerns: 'Determined to fight adulteration)

This video was shared on X by the handle Pradeep AJ. In the caption of the post he wrote, "Bangalore airport does this. FYI."

In a follow-up comment, he also added, "Hey @BLRAirport, I recorded this a year ago at terminal 1. A lot of people are curious to know if this still happens. This is a very nice thing to do. In case you have discontinued, as some people are saying here, please restart."

Watch the clip here:

This video was shared on April 22.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Very commendable!"

Another person added, "Excellent. Kudos to Bangalore airport!"

A third shared, "The answer also lies in the video, Japan a monolithic culture has all bags pretty much same size. India well from air bags to boxes everything was on the conveyor belt."

A fourth posted, "I wish all workers would be like him."