Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Bengaluru woman holds helmetless boy on bike footrest. Dangerous stunt angers internet

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 17, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Bengaluru news: The reckless stunt was performed on a busy road in Whitefield, a video of which was caught on camera.

A video from Bengaluru shows a young boy standing on the footrest of a moving scooter, with no support except being held by a woman with one hand, is being widely condemned by social media users who saw it.

The Bengaluru boy was seen standing on the bike's footrest in Whitefield. (X/@WFRising)
The Bengaluru boy was seen standing on the bike's footrest in Whitefield. (X/@WFRising)

The dangerous stunt was performed in the middle of a busy road in the city's IT hub of Whitefield. Both the boy and the woman riding the pillion are without helmets.

The rider of the two-wheeler is not visible in the undated clip.

Watch the video here:

"Don't do this. One small stone or a minor dip in the road is enough to cause irreversible harm that you will not want to face," Whitefield Rising, a prominent citizens group, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the video.

"And if the child wants a thrill ride, be the parent you are, and need to be."

Responding to the video, the traffic police said action has been taken.

"Taken action against him," Mahadevapura Traffic Police wrote on X, sharing a photo of a traffic policeman handing over a challan to a man, presumably the owner or the rider of the two-wheeler.

"This is very dangerous. The side foot rest on scooters is not strong enough to take the weight," X user Sivakumar Rajappan said.

"...and one day when that breaks, the kid will fall. And the mom will not be able to hold him," Whitefield Rising said in response to the user.

"What a bad and dangerous idea to perform circus on the road," another user, Syed Huq, said.

In recent months, there have been a several incidents of two-wheeler riders performing stunts, such as wheelies, with viral videos prompting police action. Last month, a man performed a dangerous stunt on a two-wheeler on the busy Hosur Road in Bengaluru. While he was doing a wheelie, his friend followed him and recorded the stunt. Another individual using the same route captured the video and shared it online.

