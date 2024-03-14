 Man’s dangerous wheelie stunt on highway gets Bengaluru Police’s attention | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Man’s dangerous wheelie stunt on Hosur National Highway gets Bengaluru Police’s attention

Man’s dangerous wheelie stunt on Hosur National Highway gets Bengaluru Police’s attention

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 14, 2024 06:36 PM IST

After a video of a man performing a stunt on highway gained traction online, Bengaluru Police reacted to it and tagged concerned authorities for further action.

A man performed a dangerous stunt on a two-wheeler on a highway on March 13. While he was doing a wheelie, his friend followed him and recorded the stunt. Another individual using the same route captured the incident on video and shared it online. It has since then attracted the attention of many, including Bengaluru Police.

Man performing wheelie on a two-wheeler in Bengaluru. (X/@3rdEyeDude)
Man performing wheelie on a two-wheeler in Bengaluru.

“This dangerous stunt was performed today on March 13, 2024, around 9:50 am near Chandapura Junction on Hosur National Highway. The rider who performed the stunt was riding a two-wheeler without a number plate, and his friends followed the bike and shot the video. Their vehicle number is AP39 EC1411,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The handle tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police in the post.

Watch the video shared on X here:

Bengaluru Traffic Police responded to this video and tagged the official handle of SP Bengaluru Rural District and wrote, “Look into this matter.”

The video was shared on March 14 on X. It has since garnered over 31,500 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“These kinds of gangs operate across Bengaluru. Same age groups, similar vehicles, same process. More on weekends. Beware and stay away,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Making video while riding triple-penalty of 2000 each. Stunt guy, 5000.”

“This same scooter and similar-looking guy almost crashed into my car at the same Chandapura junction. Had I not been a cautious driver, I would have rammed him and the blame would have been on me. This was a month back. Sad that it hasn’t stopped. SP Bengaluru Rural District please take action,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “The same happens on the Bengaluru-Mysore expressway, and they act like others are coming in their way.”

