Bengaluru men perform wheelie on busy Yelahanka road, city’s traffic police reacts

Two men in Bengaluru were performing a dangerous stunt on the busy Yelahanka road when an individual travelling on the same road captured their video and shared it on social media. The video caught the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police, who shared that they will take action against the people violating traffic rules. Bengaluru: Men performing wheelie on busy Yelahanka road. (X/@3rdeyedude)

“Wheelie at Yelahanka caught on camera. Can we get the maniac's bike seized? This was on February 25 at 3:50 pm @yelahankatrfps @blrcitytraffic,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X.

The video, recorded from inside a moving car, shows an individual doing a wheelie on a busy road in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka road. The camera even pans to show people triple-riding on a two-wheeler.

The X user also shared a screenshot of the ‘exact location’ where the stunt was carried out.

Bengaluru Traffic Police reacted to the video shared by the X user saying that they will take action against the offenders. Alongside, they tagged Yelahanka Traffic Police. The comment by Bengaluru Traffic Police reads, “Yelahanka Traffic Police will take action.”

The video was shared on February 27. It has since collected over 14,000 views. Many even shared their thoughts on the video in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at the comments below:

“What’s going on here! Is there any law and order in this city?” posted an individual.

Another added, “There is a triple riding right beside that!”