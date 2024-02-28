 Bengaluru men perform wheelie on busy road, traffic police reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Bengaluru men perform wheelie on busy Yelahanka road, city’s traffic police reacts

Bengaluru men perform wheelie on busy Yelahanka road, city’s traffic police reacts

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 28, 2024 08:40 PM IST

After a video of men performing a wheelie on busy Yelahanka road was shared online, Bengaluru police responded to it, saying that action will be against them.

Two men in Bengaluru were performing a dangerous stunt on the busy Yelahanka road when an individual travelling on the same road captured their video and shared it on social media. The video caught the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police, who shared that they will take action against the people violating traffic rules.

Bengaluru: Men performing wheelie on busy Yelahanka road. (X/@3rdeyedude)
Bengaluru: Men performing wheelie on busy Yelahanka road. (X/@3rdeyedude)

Read| Bengaluru man pays traffic fine of 49,100, cops post a pic with him

“Wheelie at Yelahanka caught on camera. Can we get the maniac's bike seized? This was on February 25 at 3:50 pm @yelahankatrfps @blrcitytraffic,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video, recorded from inside a moving car, shows an individual doing a wheelie on a busy road in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka road. The camera even pans to show people triple-riding on a two-wheeler.

The X user also shared a screenshot of the ‘exact location’ where the stunt was carried out.

Bengaluru Traffic Police reacted to the video shared by the X user saying that they will take action against the offenders. Alongside, they tagged Yelahanka Traffic Police. The comment by Bengaluru Traffic Police reads, “Yelahanka Traffic Police will take action.”

The video was shared on February 27. It has since collected over 14,000 views. Many even shared their thoughts on the video in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at the comments below:

“What’s going on here! Is there any law and order in this city?” posted an individual.

Another added, “There is a triple riding right beside that!”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On