Bengaluru man pays pending traffic fine of 49,100, cops post a pic with him

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 24, 2024 09:40 AM IST

A few weeks ago, joint commissioner of police, MN Anucheth, said 2,681 vehicles in the city have fines above the ₹50,000 threshold for traffic violations.

In a crackdown of traffic fine defaulters, Bengaluru police caught a man with pending fines of 49,100. Traffic police in Yelahanka limits booked the person and made him pay the long-pending traffic challan.

In an announcement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) for traffic said, “For Traffic Violations, Today we collected 49,100/- rs fine full amount from the owner of the KA50-S-3579 vehicle.”

This is not the first time for Bengaluru police to catch the violators who have been fleeing without paying long-pending traffic fines. The drive to book such offenders has been going on in all parts of the city, and cops are acting strict on making the violators pay the fines. Several notices are also sent to violators with more than 50,000 pending fines on their two-wheelers and vehicles.

Recently, Bengaluru traffic police found a whopping 3.2 lakh fine on a single two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanagar in the city. The police told the owner to clear the dues as soon as possible and warned him of facing the consequences if he didn’t pay the pending fines.

The owner said that he cannot pay the fine of 3.2 lakh as his scooter is valued at 30,000 in the secondhand market. However, the cops gave him the option to clear dues in the instalment method and said they would have to file an FIR if he doesn't clear the pending bills.

A few weeks ago, joint commissioner of police, MN Anucheth, said 2,681 vehicles in the city have accumulated fines above the 50,000 threshold for traffic violations.

“At least 2,681 vehicles in Bengaluru have over 50,000 pending fines for traffic violations. We have started a drive to collect fines from these violators. If they fail to pay even after this we file a chargesheet at the court and the court will issue summons to such offenders. These cases under Motor Vehicles Act can be charge-sheeted if the fine is not paid,” Anucheth said.

