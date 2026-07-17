Cadila Pharmaceuticals clarifies position on Aciloc range, reiterates commitment to patient safety

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has reiterated that there is no order prohibiting the manufacture, sale, or distribution of its Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ products. The company continues to comply with all applicable national regulatory requirements and supplies to pharmacies continue uninterrupted.



The company said that the active pharmaceutical ingredient has always been clearly and prominently declared on the packaging and labels of all Aciloc products in accordance with applicable labelling requirements.



The pharmaceutical company clarified that Aciloc 150+ and Aciloc 300+ contain Famotidine, an H2 receptor antagonist with a favourable pharmacokinetic profile, an established safety record and a rapid onset of action that provides prompt relief from acid-related symptoms. The respective active ingredients are clearly identified on every pack.



Dr. Arani Chatterjee, President, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “Patient safety remains our highest priority. The active pharmaceutical ingredient is clearly stated on every Aciloc pack in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and extending our full cooperation while reviewing the matter carefully. We remain committed to ensuring continued confidence in the quality, safety and appropriate use of our medicines, while continuing to ensure uninterrupted availability of our products.”

The company emphasizes compliance with regulations and commits to patient safety.