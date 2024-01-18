Delhi Police’s ‘how to do a wheelie’ post has a road safety message for riders

Delhi Police often leverage the power of memes and catchy one-liners to share road safety messages on its social media handles. The department is at it again. In their latest advisory, they urged riders to refrain from performing stunts on the roads to ensure their safety and that of others. Screengrab of the witty road safety message shared by Delhi Police. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

“Keep the rubber side down and the safety vibes up. Safety is the ultimate accessory for every rider,” wrote Delhi Police while sharing a screenshot on Instagram.

The screenshot shows a Google search, “How to do a wheelie?” and the search result humorously suggests, “Did you mean: How to land up in hospital.”

Take a look at the road safety post shared by Delhi Police here:

The tweet was shared on January 17. It has since collected over 4,000 likes and numerous comments. “Modern problems require modern solutions,” expressed an individual. Another added, “Epic one.” A third commented, “Don’t do stunts on public roads, do it professionally in empty areas, and always wear gear.” A fourth asked, “Who is handling this page?” “Exactly. I was searching for that,” joked a fifth.

Earlier, Delhi Police shared a video of a man performing a stunt on a two-wheeler. The video shows the man lifting the front tyre of his bike while riding it. However, he loses his balance and falls on the road moments later. The video ends with the warning, “Zindagi me aage jao, par is tarah bilkul nahi [Move ahead in life, but not in this way]!”

What are your thoughts on these road safety posts shared by Delhi Police?