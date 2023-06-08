Delhi Police shares video of failed cycle stunt with important message on road safety

Delhi Police's social media has proven to be an invaluable platform for disseminating vital information and raising awareness among the general public. From making people mindful of the effects of cyberbullying to increasing awareness about road safety, several of the department's posts often catch the attention of many, just like their recent post urging people to be safe on the roads. Delhi police shares video on road safety.(Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

In a video shared by Delhi Police on Instagram, you can see a man riding a bicycle. As he rides, he balances his leg on the handle of the cycle, and his hands can be seen in the air. Within a few minutes, he loses control of the bicycle and falls down. In the post's caption, Delhi Police wrote, "Stunts can leave you STUNNED forever! Be safe on the road."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 4,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Think about your family before performing any stunts." A second shared, "Good video." Several others have reacted using emojis in the comments section. What do you think about this video?