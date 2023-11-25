Delhi Police and West Bengal Police share advisories using bike stunts that led to 'Moye Moye' moments

Delhi Police and West Bengal Police took to social media to share words of caution regarding traffic rules with the help of the viral Moye Moye trend. They shared videos that show bike stunts gone wrong. The departments used the clips to remind people of the importance of following rules while riding to avoid disasters. The image, taken from a video by Delhi Police, shows the moment a biker's stunt went horribly wrong. (X/@DelhiPolice)

“Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye [Don’t lose control of your bike or it can lead to Moye Moye,” Delhi Police wrote on X.

The video they shared shows a rider speeding a bike while going through an empty road. The rider tries to balance the bike just on the back wheel, loses control, and falls.

Take a look at this video shared by Delhi Police:

West Bengal Police shared their advisory on Instagram. “Ektai jibon ei vabe nosto na korai bhalo. Traffic ain mene cholun o susto thakun [You have got one life, don’t waste it. Follow traffic rules and stay safe],” the department added.

The video they shared opens to show two men on a bike drinking. Within moments, the passenger riding pillion tries to perform a stunt and ends up falling at the side of the road.

Check out the video shared by West Bengal Police:

Both the posts received tons of reactions from netizens. While some appreciated their creativity, others praised them for sending such an important message.

“Good one,” wrote an individual. “Savage,” expressed another. “Respect for the editor,” joined a third. “Good to see this,” commented a third.

About Moye Moye trend:

Moye Moye is a chorus from the Serbian song Džanum by Teya Dora. This sound effect gained popularity among social media users and many started using it to represent situations that are sad, emotional, or simply dramatic. The term translates to “nightmare” in Serbian.