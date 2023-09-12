Delhi Police, UP Police use Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to share road safety messages

Police departments in India often use trending topics to raise awareness about road safety, cyber security and more. Since Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has been making waves, the Delhi Police and the UP Police incorporated the film into their social media posts to deliver impactful PSA on road safety. UP Police shared this post featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jawan to spread awareness about wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. (X/@Uppolice)

“Bachcha, bada ya jawan, helmet bacha sakta hai jaan [Be it children old or young, a helmet can save a life]!” wrote the Delhi Police while sharing a video on X. The video opens to show a text: ‘Bachche, bade ya jawan, sabko chie….’ It then transitions to show a scene from the film. As the video goes on, a woman asks Shah Rukh Khan, “Ye batao tumhe chahiye kya [Tell me, what do you need?]” A text then appears on the screen with the backdrop of Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look in the film. It reads, “Chahiye to helmet [I need a helmet].”

While Delhi Police shared a video to talk about road safety, UP Police shared a creative with the caption, “Jawan ho ya budhe, two-wheeler par baithne se pehle, helmet kabhi na bhule [Regardless of age, never forget to wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler].” The creative shared by UP Police features Shah Rukh Khan’s look with a bandaged face from Jawan to send a road safety message. The caption reads, “To avoid this,” and displays a helmet with the caption, “Embrace this.”

Since being shared, both posts have accumulated numerous reactions, and the numbers are only increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts.

Check out what people wrote in the comments sections of the posts:

“At its best. Good message given by UP Police. People must wear helmets and seat belts while driving for their safety,” wrote an X user.

Another added, “What an apt use of pictures.”

“Impressive,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Haha, hilarious.”

What are your thoughts on these road safety posts shared by Delhi and UP Police departments?

