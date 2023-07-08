Mumbai Police’s on point post about unwanted advances wins hearts

Mumbai Police is winning the social media game and it is clear from the various interesting posts they often share on Instagram and Twitter. The department posts content that creates awareness among people on different subjects. Be it about rules to follow to ensure road safety or precautions to take during online transactions, the department posts quirky and interesting posts to put forth their messages. In their latest share they have talked about the unpleasantness of unwanted advances. The image was shared by Mumbai Police along with their post on unwanted advances on Instagram. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

What did Mumbai Police post on Instagram?

“Food for thought: Not all advances are appreciated,” the department wrote as they shared a creative along with it. The creative shows a person repeatedly texting someone on a social media platform despite not receiving any reply. The image also shows how the receiver finally ends up blocking the sender. The creativity clubbed with the caption sends across a clear message.

Take a look at the Instagram post by Mumbai Police:

The post was shared about three hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 12,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People took to the comments section to share how the post is on point and left them impressed.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to Mumbai Police’s post on unwanted advances:

“Hat’s off to the team who handles the page… Creativity,” praised an Instagram user. “Creativity level [Fire],” added another. “You are lit,” joined a third. “Kudos to the person who handles this page,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?