Mumbai Police shares what one can learn from MS Dhoni

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 30, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share what one can learn from MS Dhoni. Many reacted to the department's post with heart emoticons.

The final match of the 16th edition of IPL that took place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has been a subject of chatter on social media. Undoubtedly, people are taking to different platforms to express their reactions to the dramatic match. Amid those posts, a share by Mumbai Police on Instagram has won people’s hearts. The department shared what one can learn from CSK captain MS Dhoni through a creative post.

Mumbai Police shared this image and posted what one can learn from MS Dhoni.
Mumbai Police shared this image and posted what one can learn from MS Dhoni. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police shared an image that shows MS Dhoni’s back towards the camera. A traffic signal is also seen in the image. However, instead of the usual lights, a few emoticons are seen on the traffic light. “Stop, Think & Then Make A Move. Champions always play by the rules & never miss a signal. #AHappySignal #TheMahiWay,” they posted and also tagged MS Dhoni.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 15,000 likes. Additionally, the share has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Legend,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great concept of awareness,” posted another. “GOAT,” commented a third. Many showed their reactions through yellow heart emoticons.

The match between CSK and GT took place in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK beat Hardik Pandya-led GT to lift the IPL trophy. This is CSK’s fifth win in the IPL history.

