Swiggy tags Durex in cheeky condom tweet during IPL 2023 final, post sparks laughter

Cricket fans have flooded social media with various posts as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the much-awaited IPL 2023 final. Be it praising MS Dhoni’s lighting fast stumping skills or Sai Sudharsan’s incredible performance, the micro-blogging site is abuzz with interesting posts. Amid those, a tweet by Swiggy Instamart has left people chuckling. Instead of talking about the match or the players, the delivery platform shared a post related to condoms during the ongoing final. They also tagged Durex in their Twitter post. Swiggy’s condom-related post where they tagged Durex will leave you chuckling. (Screengrab)

“2423 condoms have been delivered via @SwiggyInstamart so far, looks like there are more than 22 players playing tonight. @DurexIndia,” they tweeted along with a wobbly eyes emoticon.

Take a look at the post:

The tweet was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has received close to 2.9 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, it has accumulated more than 4,400 likes.

Here’s how some Twitter users reacted to the post:

“This is the real level of Swiggy,” posted a Twitter user along with a thumbs up emoticon. “Singles crying in the corner after looking at the stats,” joked another. “Brutal,” added a third. “I don’t know about 22 players, but the other 2423 players are really playing safe,” wrote a fourth.

