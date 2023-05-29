Home / Trending / CSK vs GT: Rain halts IPL final once again. Twitter reacts with memes, posts

CSK vs GT: Rain halts IPL final once again. Twitter reacts with memes, posts

ByVrinda Jain
May 29, 2023 10:14 PM IST

CSK vs GT Live, IPL Final: Heavy rainfall has once again taken over the IPL finale. The match right now has bee halted. Many have shared their reaction online.

CSK vs GT Live, IPL Final: The IPL 2023 showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has witnessed several exciting moments till now. The nail-biting match has the entire country glued to their screens. Not only that, but many are also sharing several reactions and memes on the microblogging platform. Twitter went into a frenzy after MS Dhoni stumped Shubman Gill. Many excited fans hailed Dhoni's skills. The game then progressed after Sai Sudharsan made 96 runs for GT. Now the match has once again been halted after the rains took over the stadium.

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Saha started the fireworks in the powerplay(AP)
CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Saha started the fireworks in the powerplay(AP)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh says MS Dhoni is GOAT after he stumps Shubman Gill in IPL finale

Check out a few reactions below:

CSK vs GT finale.(Twitter)
CSK vs GT finale.(Twitter)
CSK vs GT finale.(Twitter)
CSK vs GT finale.(Twitter)

Gujarat Titans are looking to become the third IPL winner to successfully defend their title after CSK and Mumbai Indians. They could also become the first team to win the competition's championship in both of its first two seasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Chennai-Super-Kings Gujarat-Titans ipl twitter memes + 3 more
Chennai-Super-Kings Gujarat-Titans ipl twitter memes + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out