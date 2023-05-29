CSK vs GT: Rain halts IPL final once again. Twitter reacts with memes, posts

CSK vs GT Live, IPL Final: The IPL 2023 showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has witnessed several exciting moments till now. The nail-biting match has the entire country glued to their screens. Not only that, but many are also sharing several reactions and memes on the microblogging platform. Twitter went into a frenzy after MS Dhoni stumped Shubman Gill. Many excited fans hailed Dhoni's skills. The game then progressed after Sai Sudharsan made 96 runs for GT. Now the match has once again been halted after the rains took over the stadium. CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Saha started the fireworks in the powerplay(AP)

CSK vs GT finale.(Twitter)

Gujarat Titans are looking to become the third IPL winner to successfully defend their title after CSK and Mumbai Indians. They could also become the first team to win the competition's championship in both of its first two seasons.