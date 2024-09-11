In a unique public-private partnership method, the residents of Bengaluru’s Brookfield area pooled money from the residents to fix the roads that were dug by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The electricity board reportedly dug up the streets to lay cables, and residents decided to help the board to fix them by collecting funds. Bengaluru's Brookfield residents raise ₹ 3.5L to repair dug-up roads by electricity board

In an X post, a handle called Brookfield layout residents said, “When Bescom dug Brookfield Rd to lay cables, we partnered to restore 1142 sqft of dug-up road: Bescom & residents split works in a 30:70 ratio.”

Speaking to Money Control, Aravind Keerti, the head of Brookfield Layout residents’ association, said, “We residents wanted the roads around our area to last long, which can enhance the quality of life here. When the roads were dug up for cable works, we approached BESCOM and said we would like to fund the repair. The authorities then informed us that ₹1.5L was allotted for repair works, which could be 30% of total expenses.”

The residents then collected ₹3.5 L for the road work. “While the Bescom paid ₹1.5L, we paid ₹3.5L. The road repair works costed ₹5L, and now we have a better quality of roads around us,” Keerti added.

Keerti also told the publication that the road is built in a way where they would not have to dig up the entire road again, if there will be any cable work.

Many people on X questioned the purpose of the civic body in Bengaluru, if residents have to pay for such things. A user wrote, “Dear Brookfield residents, while I appreciate the intent you have set a bad example for everyone else. This work had to be done by the BBMP. Now they will use this as an example in other places. How much more do we need to shell out from our pockets after taxes?