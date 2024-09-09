Bengaluru auto driver arrested for abusing women gets crowd-funding support to cover 30,000 fine

Bengaluru’s auto driver who was arrested last week for abusing a woman passenger is gaining a sympathy from a section of people. As reports suggest that it will cost ₹30,000 for Muthuraj, the accused, as a legal fee, a few people on X said that they will crowdfund his legal expenses. This has also drawn severe criticism online for standing in support of an alleged woman assaulter. Bengaluru auto-driver who was arrested for abusing women gets online support, people raise funds for his legal expenses

A user named Mohan Dasari said that he does not deserve such a financial burden and asked if any lawyer could take up his case. He wrote, “I know it’s a frustration that made him react like that, so four days in jail. For his helplessness of losing his earning with that duty shouldn’t be as costly as 30,000 legal costs. Any lawyer who wants to help R Muthuraj for bail? I will donate from my side ₹1000 and others, too.”

A few people supported the idea and agreed to raise funds for the auto driver. A user wrote, “Let us know if Kannadigas can raise 30k for the auto driver. I would like to contribute 1k as well. He deserved 4 days in jail for his behavior but should not cost 30k in high inflation period.”

Another user wrote, “I agree with you and I will contribute Rs.1000/- for the genuine cause. But someone has to see that the Auto Driver gets justice. People who live on daily earnings know the value of money better than Mall hopping passengers.”

Meanwhile, others slammed the idea and questioned how someone who was caught abusing women could get financial assistance. A user named Sid wrote, “So Kannada warriors are crowdfunding for a criminal who assaulted a young student? Using regional pride to justify such criminal acts is troubling!”

Last week, the video of the accused abusing women passengers in his auto rickshaw went viral. One of the women alleged that he grabbed her phone and slapped her for making him wait and then cancel the ride due to a change in plans. However, he was arrested by Bengaluru police on the same day.