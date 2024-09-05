An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru was seen abusing a woman passenger for cancelling his ride, which was booked through an aggregator app. The video that took social media by storm showed the auto driver grabbing the phone of a passenger and screaming at her for choosing another autorickshaw to travel. ‘Ruk, chal station’: Bengaluru auto driver snatches woman's phone for cancelling ride. Video

In the viral video, the man was seen saying, “How can you cancel my ride by a mistake? Does your father pay for the gas? How long did I wait here and you just chose to sit in another auto.”

Here is the video

When the woman said that she would complain to the police, he said, “Come, let us go to the police. Do you think you can scare me?” He further used filthy language against her and grabbed her mobile phone while recording the incident.

Though the other auto drivers tried to pacify him, he was seen creating a brawl on the road. The woman further claimed in the video that the auto driver slapped her. She also said that she had to cancel the booking due to a change of plans.

The social media users demanded strict action against the auto driver for his rude and abusive behaviour against the woman.

A user said, “Aggregators have a policy of deducting a small amount on cancellations. Absolutely no justification for this behaviour with a woman, let alone a man. He will get massive support from some fanatics but this man should get a severe jail term. He is not only using offensive words but he hits her as well.”

The second user said, “What nonsense and despicable behaviour is this? Should be booked immediately for harassment. Auto drivers are the most uncivilized. This harassment is absolutely uncalled for and should be clamped down immediately.”

Meanwhile, Police demanded an action against the auto driver. In an X post, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for traffic and safety Alok Kumar said, “Such behaviour is unacceptable. Few ppl like him give auto drivers community a bad name. Have informed the concerned to take appropriate action action.”