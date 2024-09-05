People from the Kannada film industry urged the Karnataka government to appoint a committee to address the sexual harassment issue within the film fraternity. This came after the recent Hema committee report that shook the Malayalam film industry and many prominent actors were accused of being sexual abusers. Karnataka film fraternity urges CM Siddaramaiah to form panel that addresses sexual harassment in KFI

A total of 153 people from the Kannada film industry, including top actors like Kichcha Sudeep and Ramya wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to look into the matter. In the letter, they also requested the CM to appoint a committee led by a retired judge to address the issue.

The film fraternity, which is part of the Film Industry For Rights & Equality (FIRE), said that more comprehensive measures are needed to tackle sexual abuse in the workplace. “Conduct a thorough investigation into the systematic issues faced by women in KFI, including sexual harassment. Develop and recommend policies to ensure a healthy and equitable work environment for all women in the industry,” the letter stated.

If the committee is formed, FIRE further urged it to complete the investigation within three months and requested that it make its findings public for transparency. FIRE, led by film director, screenwriter, and lyricist Kavita Lankesh, has also been pushing for reform in the Kannada film industry following the #metoo wave.

Justice Hema's committee report, which was out in August, revealed that the women workers in the Malayalam film industry faced sexual harassment. Though it did not reveal any names, the report said women were being asked to make sure “adjustments” and “compromises”- euphemisms for sexual favours, to secure or retain opportunities.

These two terms, the report added, are very familiar among women working in Malayalam cinema, who "are asked to make themselves available for sex on demand".