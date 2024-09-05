 Karnataka High Court emphasizes need for swift conclusion of Wildlife Protection Act cases | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka High Court emphasizes need for swift conclusion of Wildlife Protection Act cases

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 05, 2024 09:31 AM IST

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while rejecting a petition by Abdul Rehman, who faced charges for killing a spotted deer.

The Karnataka High Court has emphasised the need for expeditious trials in cases under the Wildlife Protection Act, expressing concern over lengthy delays in bringing offenders to justice. 

Karnataka High Court emphasises need for swift conclusion of Wildlife Protection Act cases
Karnataka High Court emphasises need for swift conclusion of Wildlife Protection Act cases

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna made this observation while rejecting a petition by Abdul Rehman and others, who faced charges for killing a spotted deer in the Bandipur forest in 2008. 

Despite 16 years having passed, the trial against the accused is still ongoing. The court criticised the prolonged proceedings, stating: "Why such a long time? Why do you take 16 years to conclude a forest offence? This is not correct if you book under the Forest Act for killing a deer in 2008 and it is still being tried in 2024. What is this?"

Also Read - Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: How the fatal accidents reduced on this road?

The bench attributed the delay to the accused evading court appearances, leading to repeated adjournments.

Rehman and his co-accused had sought quashing of the proceedings, arguing that they faced "double jeopardy", as a separate case related to the illegal possession of meat and unlicensed arms was filed against them in Kerala. The court dismissed this argument, noting that the deer was killed in Karnataka, where the Wildlife Protection Act applies. The case in Kerala, involving the seizure of 35 kg of deer meat and weapons, falls under the Arms Act.

Also Read - MPs hop on to Bengaluru metro during rush hour to undergo commuter woes first-hand: Report

The bench refused to grant any relief to the petitioners, citing their repeated attempts to evade trial, and ordered the lower court to conclude the case within 12 weeks.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On