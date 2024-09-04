MPs hop on to Bengaluru metro during rush hour to undergo commuter woes first-hand: Report

Amidst persistent disruptions and severe crowding on Bengaluru's metro system, MPs PC Mohan and Tejasvi Surya took a peak-hour metro journey on Monday to experience commuter challenges first-hand. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya interacts with fellow passengers as he rides on a metro train in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Union Minister and Bangalore North MP Shobha Karandlaje also made a brief visit to the KR Pura metro station during this time, the Deccan Herald reported. Traveling from KR Pura to Majestic, the MPs engaged with passengers to gather feedback on how to enhance the Namma Metro experience.

The MPs' presence in the second coach caused a noticeable stir, with heightened security and crowd management issues at several stations, the report noted. Commuters voiced major concerns, particularly about inadequate connectivity between Garudacharpalya and Pattandur Agrahara and confusing signage at the Majestic interchange.

Addressing safety, MP PC Mohan proposed reserving the first two coaches exclusively for women, reflecting on the need for better facilities tailored to their needs.

With Namma Metro experiencing severe overcrowding, especially since the Purple Line opened last October, the current fleet of 57 trains is insufficient, the report added. The demand has been so high that some Green Line trains have been rerouted to the Purple Line.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is unable to add more trains this year, with new trains expected from 2025. CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd and Titagarh Rail System Ltd will deliver 21 new trainsets by June 2025, which will boost capacity by about 40 per cent, the publication further stated.

In response to recent incidents and to improve infrastructure, Tejasvi Surya stepped in and announced plans for skywalks and travelators linking Banashankari metro station to BMTC TTMC, funded with ₹50 crore from BBMP. Platform screen doors will be installed at Majestic to enhance safety, and a detailed review of the Yellow Line will be conducted in the coming weeks to optimize the network, the report said.