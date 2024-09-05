Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: How the fatal accidents reduced on this road?

The fatal deaths on the Bengaluru – Mysuru Expressway have been making headlines for a while, and for the first time this year, the number of deaths was reduced to two in the month of August in this fully access-controlled highway. This is the lowest number of fatalities in the last eight months. Fatal deaths on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway reduced to two in August, lowest in 2024

According to data shared by Karnataka additional director general of police for traffic and safety (ADGP) Alok Kumar, out of 10 accidents that took place on the road, only two deaths recorded in the month of August. Whereas in July, six people died out of 10 accidents that took place on this south India’s first expressway. The number of accidents and deaths reduced, when compared to January data, where 12 people died in 14 accidents.

Take a look at month wise number of fatal accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru highway

Month-wise accident data on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

In an X post, the top cop wrote, “Deaths due to road accidents on Bengaluru- Mysore Highway fell to 2 in August 24. Saving 97 precious lives is worth increasing the travel time by 15 minutes. Rash and distracted driving remains the single most aggravating factor causing road accidents on this Highway too”

The user suggested US-style patrolling on the expressway to aviod any stoppages and wrong direction driving by the vehicle owners. A user said, “Do we see a seasonality trend in the deaths captured? Maybe increase surveillance, US style patrolling and if flouting speed limits, should be provided with physical challan by officer post expressway departure during holiday seasons.”

Karnataka police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have increased surveillance on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to reduce the number of accidents. Multiple AI-driven cameras were installed across the highway to detect those flouting the rules.

Karnataka police department will also deploy a group of police staff at Mysuru’s Kanimanike Toll Gate to catch speeding vehicles. Though fines have been issued through the ANPR cameras installed across the stretch, the violators are not paying them when issued online. The police department decided to collect fines manually if they were seen over speeding on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.