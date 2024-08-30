The Bengaluru—Mysuru Expressway, which made headlines for the frequency of fatal accidents, saw a high number of over speeding incidents in the last few months. According to Deccan Herald, 89,221 vehicles were booked for overspeeding on this, south India’s first fully access-controlled expressway. More than 80k vehicles booked for over-speeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Report

According to the report, the Karnataka police department will deploy a group of police staff at Mysuru’s Kanimanike Toll Gate to catch over speeding vehicles. Though fines have been issued through the ANPR cameras installed across the stretch, the violators are not paying them when issued online. The police department decided to collect fines manually if they were seen over speeding on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The report further said that only 5,300 out of 89,221 have paid fines so far, and the majority of violations are observed in personal vehicle owners. However, Karnataka's additional director general of police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said that the speed limit will be revised if the fatal accident rate on the expressway comes down. “We might request NHAI to bring down the speed limit if deaths caused on these roads are reduced,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Karnataka police announced that an FIR will be filed on commuters who travel at more than 130kmph anywhere in the state. This came after an increasing number of accidents in the state due to over speeding.

The Supreme Court monitoring committee on road safety highlighted the recent accident at NICE road that killed three people and alerted Karnataka police about the high rate of accidents in the state due to over speeding.

"In 2022, 90 per cent of fatal accidents in Karnataka were attributed to over-speeding. Of late, the Supreme Court monitoring committee asked us to make effective enforcement about this. In this direction, we registered FIR against those speeding above 130 kmph. Though it is extremely challenging, we will try to implement it,” Alok Kumar said earlier.