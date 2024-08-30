In a horrific incident, a woman found her childhood friend dead next to her on a bed when she woke up in the morning. The incident happened in Bengaluru Kengeri, and a suspect who allegedly murdered the victim was arrested. Bengaluru woman finds her childhood friend dead next to her on bed after waking up: Report

According to a report in The Times of India, Aishwarya and Navyashree are childhood friends from Badravati in Shivamogga district. Navyashree, 28, a professional dance choreographer, recently got married to her boyfriend Kiran, who works as a cab driver. Though both families were against their marriage, they tied the knot and moved to Bengaluru for a living. Within a few days, differences developed between the couple as Arun was insecure about the social status of Navyashree. He reportedly used to check her mobile phone and even forced her to change her profession. These things led to frequent fights between the couple.

On Tuesday night, Aishwarya who is also living in Bengaluru visited Navyashree’s house for dinner. Kiran also joined along with them and three of them had beers on Tuesday night. Argument over their relationship took place once again at their house and the Aishwarya calmed down the couple on Tuesday night. Aishwarya and Navyashree slept in one room whereas Kiran slept in another room of the same house.

When Aishwarya woke up in the morning, Navyashree was found dead next to her, and she started screaming. Neighbours rushed to her house and alerted police. As they arrived, Kiran went missing from the house and he was suspected to be the murderer. The accused was arrested later, and an investigation is going on.

The RR Nagar police told the publication, “Navyashree planned to approach the police and file a complaint against her husband. She even met her friend Sunil for help in this issue. We are investigating Kiran for more details.”