Saturday, May 18, 2024
AI-powered cameras catch 12k drivers in 2 weeks on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway for traffic violations

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2024 08:41 AM IST

The challans will be directly sent to the mobiles of vehicle owners, and police warned commuters to follow all traffic rules while driving on this road

Within two weeks of installing AI-powered cameras on the Bengaluru—Mysuru Expressway, approximately 12,000 cases have been booked for multiple violations by commuters. The challans will be directly sent to the mobiles of vehicle owners, and police warned commuters to follow all traffic rules while driving on this first expressway in south India.

AI-powered cameras fine 12k drivers in 2 weeks on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway
AI-powered cameras fine 12k drivers in 2 weeks on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway

Also Read - Sixty cameras installed on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway to detect over speeding

In an X post, Karnataka police wrote, “Our police cameras are working on Bangalore-Mysore highway. In just 15 days, 12192 traffic violations were caught on the Expressway. If there is an accident due to violation of traffic rules, your family has to suffer. Please think once.”

Karnataka additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) Alok Kumar shared a picture that was shot by the camera where a KSRTC driver was seein talking in a mobile phone. He wrote, “No violation can escape the hawk eyes of our powerful cameras on Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, whether it’s day or night. Please avoid use of mobile phones while driving @KSRTC_Journeys. Please take action against the errant driver for disregarding traffic rules.”

Earlier this month, 60 cameras were installed on the Bengaluru—Mysuru Expressway to detect vehicles overspeeding and causing accidents. These cameras will spot vehicles travelling at higher speeds than the permissible limits and automatically generate traffic challans.

Out of 60, 48 are ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) installed in six spots in each direction. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also installed video cameras in three other spots. In July last year, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched.

