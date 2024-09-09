'Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas': Viral X post calls every non-Kannada speaker an outsider, sparks heated debate

The ‘outsider-insider’ debate in Bengaluru has once again taken off social media after a viral X post claimed that the tech capital belongs to Kannadigas. The post created outrage across X, with many techies, entrepreneurs, and people from all sections giving their two cents on the heated debate. 'Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas': Viral X post calls every non-Kannada speaker an outsider, sparks a heated debate(PTI)

In an X post, a user named Manju said, “To everyone coming to Bengaluru, You will be treated as OUTSIDERS in Bengaluru if you don't speak Kannada or make an effort to speak Kannada. Write it down, Share it around. We ain't Joking.” He also stressed that Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas, highlighting that other languages wouldn’t be accepted in the global city.

The post gained huge engagement on the platform, with many bashing the user's views and some agreeing with him.

In a response to the post, a techie named Shristy Sharma wrote, “Bengaluru is in India Period. Respecting local culture is one thing but acting superior over it is not acceptable.”

Another user called Shiva wrote, “Respect for local languages is important, but dividing people based on language only fuels negativity. Bengaluru has always been a city of inclusivity, welcoming people from all walks of life. Let’s celebrate diversity, not create barriers.”

Meanwhile, some people asked non-Kannada speakers to learn to make their life easy in Bengaluru. “Lived in Bangalore only 4 months when at IBM. Just keeping my ears open & taking the initiative to speak it with ppl while carrying a Eng-Kan pocket dictionary, I got by easily. Nanu svalpa Kannada matanabadalle. Nanage kelavu padagalu. Curiosity. Respect. That's all they ask.”

A fitness coach called Priyanka Lahri said that though she faced difficulty in speaking Kannada, she was never treated badly. “I have been in Bengaluru for more than 8 years. Kannada is a difficult language to learn for ME. But i have never been treated badly or like an outsider here for my lack of prowess in the language. People are very different, accepting and nicer than what you are projecting them. I doubt if you even get out of the house. There are nice and civil Kannadigas out there,” she wrote.