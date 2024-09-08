Traffic arrangements announced in Bengaluru for Ganesha immersion, St. Mary's Basilica procession

In preparation for the Ganesha immersion event at Halasuru Lake from September 7 to 9, 2024, Bengaluru traffic authorities have announced significant changes to ensure smooth vehicle movement. Over 40,000 Ganesha idols from across the city are expected to be immersed during this period. Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 4:00 pm to 4:00 am on these dates. Significant changes include one-way streets and restricted parking, with alternative routes and designated parking areas provided. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Traffic Restrictions:

– Kensington Road will have one-way traffic from the MEG side towards the Kensington-Murphy Road junction.

– Annaswamy Modaliyar Road will have one-way traffic from Halasuru Lake towards Thiruvallavar Statue Junction.

Alternative Routes:

– Vehicles traveling from Kensington Road to Halasuru Lake should turn right at Gurudwara Junction, taking Gangadhara Chetti Road, Dickenson Road, St. John’s Road, Sri Circle, Lavanya Theater Junction, Naga Junction, Promenade Road, and Wheelers Road.

– Vehicles from Thiruvallavar Statue Junction towards Halasuru Lake should use Gangadhara Chetty Road and Dickenson Road.

Parking Restrictions:

No parking will be allowed around Halasuru Lake & Kalyani, Kensington Road, Annaswamy Modaliyar Road, and Tank Road.

Traffic arrangements for St. Mary's Basilica chariot procession

In addition, traffic adjustments will be in place for the St. Mary's Basilica chariot procession on September 8, 2024, from 12 pm to 10 pm in Shivajinagar. The following measures will be enforced:

Traffic Restrictions:

Vehicles will be banned from Jyothi Café to Russel Market and from Broadway Road to Russel Market.

No vehicular entry will be allowed on Dharmaraja Koil Street from Old Poor House Road towards Russel Market Taj Circle.

Traffic will be restricted from BRV Junction on Cubbon Road towards Shivajinagar Bus Stand and from Balekundry Circle towards Shivajinagar Bus Stand from 2:00 PM.

Parking Restrictions:

Parking will be prohibited around Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Central Street, and several other locations.

Designated Parking Areas:

Kamaraj Road parking lot (opposite Army School) Main Guard Cross Road (opposite Safina Plaza) Jasma Bhavan Road RBANMS Ground (Gangadhar Chetty Road) Muslim Orphanage Dickenson Road (next to Hasanth College)

BMTC buses will have designated stops to accommodate commuters during these events, the advisory stated.