 Traffic arrangements announced in Bengaluru for Ganesha immersion, St. Mary's Basilica procession | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic arrangements announced in Bengaluru for Ganesha immersion, St. Mary's Basilica procession

ByYamini C S
Sep 08, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Traffic restrictions will be in place till September 9 for Ganesha immersion, and in Shivajinagar today for the St Mary’s Basilica procession.

In preparation for the Ganesha immersion event at Halasuru Lake from September 7 to 9, 2024, Bengaluru traffic authorities have announced significant changes to ensure smooth vehicle movement. Over 40,000 Ganesha idols from across the city are expected to be immersed during this period. Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 4:00 pm to 4:00 am on these dates.

Significant changes include one-way streets and restricted parking, with alternative routes and designated parking areas provided. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Significant changes include one-way streets and restricted parking, with alternative routes and designated parking areas provided. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Traffic Restrictions:

– Kensington Road will have one-way traffic from the MEG side towards the Kensington-Murphy Road junction.

– Annaswamy Modaliyar Road will have one-way traffic from Halasuru Lake towards Thiruvallavar Statue Junction.

Alternative Routes:

– Vehicles traveling from Kensington Road to Halasuru Lake should turn right at Gurudwara Junction, taking Gangadhara Chetti Road, Dickenson Road, St. John’s Road, Sri Circle, Lavanya Theater Junction, Naga Junction, Promenade Road, and Wheelers Road.

– Vehicles from Thiruvallavar Statue Junction towards Halasuru Lake should use Gangadhara Chetty Road and Dickenson Road.

Parking Restrictions:

No parking will be allowed around Halasuru Lake & Kalyani, Kensington Road, Annaswamy Modaliyar Road, and Tank Road.

Traffic arrangements for St. Mary's Basilica chariot procession

In addition, traffic adjustments will be in place for the St. Mary's Basilica chariot procession on September 8, 2024, from 12 pm to 10 pm in Shivajinagar. The following measures will be enforced:

Traffic Restrictions:

Vehicles will be banned from Jyothi Café to Russel Market and from Broadway Road to Russel Market.

No vehicular entry will be allowed on Dharmaraja Koil Street from Old Poor House Road towards Russel Market Taj Circle.

Traffic will be restricted from BRV Junction on Cubbon Road towards Shivajinagar Bus Stand and from Balekundry Circle towards Shivajinagar Bus Stand from 2:00 PM.

Parking Restrictions:

Parking will be prohibited around Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Central Street, and several other locations.

Designated Parking Areas:

  1. Kamaraj Road parking lot (opposite Army School)
  2. Main Guard Cross Road (opposite Safina Plaza)
  3. Jasma Bhavan Road
  4. RBANMS Ground (Gangadhar Chetty Road)
  5. Muslim Orphanage Dickenson Road (next to Hasanth College)

BMTC buses will have designated stops to accommodate commuters during these events, the advisory stated.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On