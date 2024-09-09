Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar refuted reports of meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Barack Obama during his upcoming trip. He called his US trip a ‘personal’ one and requested media outlets not to spread any speculations. DK Shivakumar denies meetings with Kamala Harris and Barack Obama in his USA trip(PTI)

In the last few days, many local media channels said that DK Shivakumar will be meeting high-profile leaders in the US, including Kamala Harris and Barack Obama, ahead of presidential polls there. In a clarification, X post, DK Shivakumar wrote, “Regarding my upcoming visit to the United States of America, I would like to dispel the ongoing rumours- my visit is purely for personal reasons and is in no way related to any political motive, nor is it due to any political invitation. I request everyone to kindly refrain from indulging in any kind of conjecture.”

He also penned a separate letter to All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and called his US trip a private one. “I will be in Washington from September 8 and will come back on September 16. This is my personal visit.” He also stressed that no official meetings are scheduled during this trip as he will be with his family.

Speaking to reporters before leaving, DK Shivakumar also urged union minister Pralhad Joshi to release funds for the Mahadayi project in the state. He said, “I appeal to Pralhad Joshi with folded hands on the Ganesha Chathurthi to get us approval for the Mahadayi project and funds for the Upper Bhadra project.”

Shivakumar also said that he will discuss the Mahadayi project with CM Siddaramaiah and call for an all-party meeting soon. “I will speak to the chief minister in about 15 days on whether to call for an all-party meeting, Mahadayi, or a meeting of the Commission. We will discuss the nature of our fight for Mahadayi,” he added.