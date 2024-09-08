Liquor sales banned in Bengaluru today for St Mary’s Basilica feast: Report

On Sunday, September 8, parts of central and east Bengaluru will experience a ban on liquor sales and extensive traffic restrictions due to the annual feast at St. Mary’s Basilica in the Shivajinagar area. The measures are in place to manage the anticipated surge in visitors and ensure a smooth and safe celebration, a report said. These measures are designed to manage large crowds and ensure that no untoward incidents take place during the festival. (HT Photo)

The feast, a significant event for the local Christian community, involves a day of prayers in various languages at the Basilica. The highlight of the celebration is the grand chariot procession of Arogya Mata, which draws thousands of devotees and spectators.

To accommodate the festivities and manage congestion, traffic police have implemented several restrictions till 10 pm today. Major roads around Shivajinagar will be affected, and several routes will be closed to facilitate the procession. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible and follow alternative routes provided by the authorities.

In addition to the traffic restrictions, liquor sales will be prohibited in the vicinity of Shivajinagar and surrounding areas on the feast day, the report noted. This measure aims to prevent disturbances and ensure that the event proceeds smoothly.

Authorities are urging the public to cooperate with the traffic arrangements and restrictions to help maintain order and enhance safety during the festival. The chariot procession is expected to be a highlight of the day, with vibrant celebrations marking the occasion and attracting significant attention from the community and visitors alike.