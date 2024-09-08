Karnataka to build 600-km economic corridor to connect Bengaluru with North Karnataka: Report

The Karnataka government has unveiled plans to develop a new economic corridor to enhance connectivity between Bengaluru and Kalyana Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, and Vijayanagara. The Public Works Department (PWD) will lead the project, which will be funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), the Moneycontrol reported. The proposed greenfield expressway, covering approximately 600 kilometres, aims to streamline travel and improve transport efficiency between Bengaluru and Bidar. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The proposed greenfield expressway, covering approximately 600 kilometres, aims to streamline travel and improve transport efficiency between Bengaluru and Bidar. Currently, the journey on National Highway 50 takes 12-14 hours. The new corridor will connect key industrial zones, district headquarters, and financial centres, providing a faster, safer route for goods and passengers, the report noted.

PWD has issued a tender to select a consultant for a pre-feasibility study to determine the optimal route, number of lanes, land acquisition needs, and potential benefits. This project marks PWD's first foray into constructing a greenfield expressway. The study will also consider existing alignments, traffic data, and future growth potential to ensure the corridor meets economic and technical viability standards, thee report said.

The Kalyana Karnataka region, a key political area for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has been allocated ₹5,000 crore in the 2024-25 budget by the Siddaramaiah-led government to address developmental needs. This corridor is expected to significantly boost the region's socioeconomic status.

In related infrastructure developments, PWD plans to upgrade State Highway 104, which links Bengaluru to Nandi Hills and Kempegowda International Airport, the publication added. The 50-kilometer road will be improved as part of the State Highway Development Project. Recent complaints about its condition have prompted immediate action, including a tender for a 2.6-kilometer section at a cost of ₹24.28 crore. Further improvements are expected to enhance travel to the airport and surrounding areas.