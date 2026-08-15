Porsche’s Wehrlein claims crucial win, snatches championship lead

London: Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein delivered a defining performance at the ExCeL Arena, dominating Race 1 of the London E-Prix to seize the Formula E world championship lead here on Saturday. Pole position qualifier Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Porsche Formula E Team celebrates with his trophy during qualifying, ahead of the London E-Prix, Round 16 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London. (LAT Images)

While German Wehrlein had a perfect race at the front of the pack, a chaotic and physical midfield scrap resulted in significant post-race shakeups, most notably for Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara, whose dramatic drive ended with a five-second penalty that pushed him from fifth to seventh at the finish.

Wehrlein’s drive was a masterclass in energy management, patience and tactical execution. Navigating the unique indoor-outdoor ExCeL circuit, notorious for its tricky grip transitions from the smooth indoor tarmac to the abrasive outdoor sections, the Porsche driver maximised the efficiency of his Gen3Evo machine.

After strategically deploying his mandatory attack mode and pitstop boosts during the crucial middle phase of the race, Wehrlein established a commanding rhythm that the rest of the field struggled to match.

The 31-year-old’s pace in clean air allowed him to dictate the tempo and safely navigate a race interrupted by multiple incidents. By taking the chequered flag, Wehrlein secured 28 points (25 for the win, three for pole), shifting the momentum in the title decider ahead of Sunday’s season finale.

Wehrlein (169 points) is just five points ahead of Andretti’s Jake Dennis, who led the championship before Saturday’s race. Jaguar’s Mitch Evans is still in the title fight with 148 points.

Early in the E-Prix, Mortara made contact with Lola’s Zane Maloney. The incident left the Barbadian with terminal damage, forcing an early retirement and temporarily bringing out the yellow flags.

Mahindra in early hunt

Mortara survived and kept his Mahindra in the hunt for points. As the race reached its climax, a frantic four-way battle for fourth place erupted. Dan Ticktum, who had been running strongly, was shuffled down the order in the scrappy final laps, slipping behind Sebastien Buemi, Mortara, and Taylor Barnard.

Mortara crossed the finish line fifth. However, the stewards investigated him for a late, aggressive dive on Ticktum into the heavy braking zone at Turn 1. Following a post-race review, race control handed Mortara a five-second penalty for causing the collision, dropping the Swiss to seventh.

Behind that drama, the remaining positions were fiercely contested. Following the penalty adjustments, the top 10 was rounded out by crucial championship contenders. The shuffled order saw the likes of Evans, Nick Cassidy, and Oliver Rowland claiming vital points, ensuring the teams’ and drivers’ championships remain mathematically alive.

Wehrlein’s victory reshapes the title landscape. By absorbing the pressure and avoiding the midfield carnage that caught out several of his rivals, the German has placed himself in the driver’s seat for the championship. With everything on the line, the final race of the London E-Prix promises a sensational conclusion to the Formula E season.