Why is Aaron Judge not playing vs Rays today? Yankees star’s latest injury update and return timeline
Aaron Judge has been out since mid-September after suffering a calf injury shortly after returning from a rib issue that cost him much of the summer.
The New York Yankees are set to open their best-of-five American League Division Series (ALDS) matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field, but they will begin the series without Aaron Judge.
Why is Aaron Judge not playing?
The Yankees decided not to include their star slugger on the ALDS roster as he continues working his way back from a calf injury. The decision followed several days of rehabilitation work in which Judge attempted to show that he could be available to contribute during the postseason.
According to the New York Post’s Greg Joyce, the 34-year-old also faced live pitching Monday for the first time since suffering the injury and then continued his buildup with running drills and more batting practice.
Judge made final push to return
Judge continued his on-field work throughout the week. He took another round of live batting practice Wednesday before working out at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa on Friday.
Later that day, he also stepped onto the field at Tropicana Field for batting practice. Despite the progress, the Yankees ultimately decided that Judge had not reached the point where he could safely return to game action.
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The slugger has been sidelined since the middle of September, shortly after returning from a rib injury that had already forced him to miss a significant portion of the summer.
Aaron Judge’s return timeline
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported before the Yankees finalized their roster that there had been disagreement within the organization over whether Judge should be activated for the ALDS or given additional time to recover.
"Some in the organization want him to play," Passan reported.
"Others, wary of him further aggravating the injury and imperiling him for the remainder of the postseason, would prefer to wait another week. Further complicating matters is the likelihood that Judge could be resigned to designated hitter duties, potentially taking at-bats from Luis Garcia Jr,” the ESPN reporter added.
The Yankees' decision means Judge will have more time to recover before potentially returning later in the postseason. If the series reaches a decisive fifth game, the Yankees and Rays are scheduled to meet again on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Yankees face tough Rays test
The rest of New York’s ALDS roster is largely unchanged from the group used during the Wild Card Series. The Yankees added left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers while removing infielder Amed Rosario.
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The Rays have the upper hand in the season series, taking seven of the 13 matchups against the Yankees. Tampa Bay was especially effective at home, posting a 5-2 record against New York at Tropicana Field.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More