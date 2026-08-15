Cincinnati Open weather radar: Play suspended due to rain in Mason, Ohio

Rain has disrupted action at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio, with play suspended as wet weather moves across the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Martin Landaluce of Spain plays a forehand during their match against Jack Draper of Great Britain during day three of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. (Getty Images via AFP)

In a post on X, the Cincinnati Open announced that play had been suspended due to inclement weather and urged fans to seek shelter.

Several matches were in progress or scheduled when the latest weather interruption halted play.

The affected matches include:

Zeynep Sonmez vs. Amanda Anisimova

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Flavio Cobolli

Alexandra Eala vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Alexander Blockx vs. Mariano Navone

Martin Landaluce vs. Matteo Arnaldi

Zhang Shuai vs. Kayla Day

Cristina Bucsa vs. Maja Chwalinska

The rain delay adds to a difficult week for the Cincinnati Open, where storms have repeatedly affected the tournament schedule.

Heavy rain earlier in the week forced qualifying matches to be postponed, while severe weather in the wider Cincinnati region brought strong winds and flooding concerns.

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Greater Cincinnati weather today Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the Greater Cincinnati area through the weekend.

Butler and Warren counties in Ohio will be under a flood watch from Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

“Heavy rainfall will continue to be possible which could lead to flash flooding,” the weather service said in a social media post.

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Much of the Cincinnati area is also under a Level 2 of 5 “Slight Risk” for severe weather on Saturday. Damaging winds and flooding are the main threats, although a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms are expected to be less intense on Sunday, but showers and thunderstorms could still develop, particularly from the late afternoon into the evening.