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    Cincinnati Open weather radar: Play suspended due to rain in Mason, Ohio

    In a post on X, the Cincinnati Open announced that play had been suspended due to inclement weather and urged fans to seek shelter.

    Updated on: Aug 15, 2026, 22:56:20 IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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    Rain has disrupted action at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio, with play suspended as wet weather moves across the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

    Martin Landaluce of Spain plays a forehand during their match against Jack Draper of Great Britain during day three of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Martin Landaluce of Spain plays a forehand during their match against Jack Draper of Great Britain during day three of the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. (Getty Images via AFP)

    In a post on X, the Cincinnati Open announced that play had been suspended due to inclement weather and urged fans to seek shelter.

    Several matches were in progress or scheduled when the latest weather interruption halted play.

    The affected matches include:

    Zeynep Sonmez vs. Amanda Anisimova

    Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Flavio Cobolli

    Alexandra Eala vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

    Alexander Blockx vs. Mariano Navone

    Martin Landaluce vs. Matteo Arnaldi

    Zhang Shuai vs. Kayla Day

    Cristina Bucsa vs. Maja Chwalinska

    The rain delay adds to a difficult week for the Cincinnati Open, where storms have repeatedly affected the tournament schedule.

    Heavy rain earlier in the week forced qualifying matches to be postponed, while severe weather in the wider Cincinnati region brought strong winds and flooding concerns.

    Also Read: Venus Williams falls again at Cincinnati Open, singles skid hits 13 with 6-2, 6-2 loss to qualifier

    Greater Cincinnati weather today

    Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the Greater Cincinnati area through the weekend.

    Butler and Warren counties in Ohio will be under a flood watch from Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

    “Heavy rainfall will continue to be possible which could lead to flash flooding,” the weather service said in a social media post.

    Also Read: No Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati, but plenty of danger for Novak Djokovic

    Much of the Cincinnati area is also under a Level 2 of 5 “Slight Risk” for severe weather on Saturday. Damaging winds and flooding are the main threats, although a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

    Storms are expected to be less intense on Sunday, but showers and thunderstorms could still develop, particularly from the late afternoon into the evening.

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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    Home/Sports/Us Sports/Cincinnati Open Weather Radar: Play Suspended Due To Rain In Mason, Ohio
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