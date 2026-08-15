Cincinnati Open weather radar: Play suspended due to rain in Mason, Ohio
In a post on X, the Cincinnati Open announced that play had been suspended due to inclement weather and urged fans to seek shelter.
Rain has disrupted action at the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio, with play suspended as wet weather moves across the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
In a post on X, the Cincinnati Open announced that play had been suspended due to inclement weather and urged fans to seek shelter.
Several matches were in progress or scheduled when the latest weather interruption halted play.
The affected matches include:
Zeynep Sonmez vs. Amanda Anisimova
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Flavio Cobolli
Alexandra Eala vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Alexander Blockx vs. Mariano Navone
Martin Landaluce vs. Matteo Arnaldi
Zhang Shuai vs. Kayla Day
Cristina Bucsa vs. Maja Chwalinska
The rain delay adds to a difficult week for the Cincinnati Open, where storms have repeatedly affected the tournament schedule.
Heavy rain earlier in the week forced qualifying matches to be postponed, while severe weather in the wider Cincinnati region brought strong winds and flooding concerns.
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Greater Cincinnati weather today
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the Greater Cincinnati area through the weekend.
Butler and Warren counties in Ohio will be under a flood watch from Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
“Heavy rainfall will continue to be possible which could lead to flash flooding,” the weather service said in a social media post.
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Much of the Cincinnati area is also under a Level 2 of 5 “Slight Risk” for severe weather on Saturday. Damaging winds and flooding are the main threats, although a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Storms are expected to be less intense on Sunday, but showers and thunderstorms could still develop, particularly from the late afternoon into the evening.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More