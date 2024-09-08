Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat under investigation following crew member's fatal accident on set

In an unexpected turn of events, a case has been filed against Kannada film maker Yogaraj Bhat and three other individuals after a tragic incident on the set of a film led to the death of a crew member. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 3, during the filming of "Manada Kadalu" near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura, falling under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station, news agency PTI reported. According to police reports, Mohan Kumar, a 24-year-old light technician, fell from a 30-foot ladder while working on the set.

According to police reports, Mohan Kumar, a 24-year-old light technician, fell from a 30-foot ladder while working on the set. Kumar suffered critical injuries from the fall and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Following a complaint lodged by Kumar’s brother, authorities have filed charges against Bhat, the film’s assistant director, and the producer.

A senior police officer confirmed that notices have been issued to those named in the First Information Report (FIR), and an investigation is currently in progress. "We have served notice to those named in the FIR and further investigation is underway," he said.

In response to the incident, the Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) has expressed its condolences to Kumar’s family. Established in 2017, FIRE advocates for justice and better conditions for marginalized workers within the film industry.

"Any death in the film industry is a loss to us all. In the future, FIRE intends to work with all Okkutas & all workers' unions, all bodies of the Kannada film industry and the Labour department of our state government to provide fundamental benefits to our workers," a statement by the organisation said.

