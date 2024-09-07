Auto driver who slapped woman in Bengaluru to spend four days in jail, spend 30,000 in legal fees: Report

An Ola auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru, identified as R Muthuraj, who was arrested following a violent outburst directed at a college student, is now forced to spend as many as four days in jail and cough up ₹30,000 in legal fees to get out, The Economic Times reported. Bengaluru: The auto driver has to stay a minimum of four days in custody before he can apply for bail, and the associated legal costs are projected to exceed ₹ 30,000.

The driver was arrested for abusing and slapping a woman passenger for cancelling his ride. He was tracked by the Magadi police soon after the incident came to light. A video of the altercation went viral on social media and sparked massive public outrage against the driver.

Muthuraj now faces charges under Sections 74 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to assault and provoking a breach of peace. He has to stay a minimum of four days in custody before he can apply for bail, and the associated legal costs are projected to exceed ₹30,000, the report stated.

"This was a rogue act. The accused verbally abused and physically assaulted a young woman in broad daylight, all because she cancelled a ride. Such behaviour is unacceptable, and we decided to bring him before the court to demonstrate the gravity of the offence. His transfer to judicial custody shows the court is taking the matter seriously," a senior police officer said, as quoted in the report.

He'll have to wait until Monday to apply for bail, and even if it's granted, the paperwork won't be completed until Tuesday or Wednesday, an investigating officer told the publication. "The fuel cost for the cancelled trip was probably no more than ₹20-30, but he'll now be spending more than ₹30,000 to walk out. Had he exercised restraint, the situation wouldn't have arisen," the officer added.

Muthuraj confessed to becoming enraged over the cancellation of the ride but failed to justify his aggressive actions during questioning. C Mallikarjuna, the additional commissioner of transport (enforcement), said the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has been instructed to submit a report on the incident. We will consider suspending the driver's license and permit pending the report's findings, he said.

Transport Commissioner Yogeesh AM also spoke to the publication and noted that there is no fixed fee for ride cancellations, as these are typically governed by agreements between ride-hailing companies and their users. The Ola company has yet to comment on its policies regarding cancellations or any actions taken against Muthuraj.