Bengaluru police arrested the auto driver who was found abusing a woman passenger for cancelling his ride. The auto driver, was identified as Muthuraj and he was tracked by the Magadi police. Bengaluru police arrest auto driver who allegedly slapped and abused woman for cancelling his ride

Also Read - Karnataka govt suspends best teacher award for Kundapur principal after hijab row

Hours after the video went viral on social media, The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West) took to X and wrote, “The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police. Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law.”

People on the internet lauded Bengaluru police for their quick action. A user wrote, “He needs to be detained in the police lockup-room for atleast 24 hours and let-off with written undertaking for not repeating this type of behaviour with anyone in future so that no one else also dares to bully and outrage the modesty of any woman in public. Moreover, he should also publicly apologise to those girls on camera.”

Also Read - ‘Ruk, chal station’: Bengaluru auto driver snatches woman's phone for cancelling ride. Video

A second user wrote, “Please make both auto drivers & app aggregators responsible. If any auto/cab cancel the trip without proper reason if it is multiple offense then aggregators have to list those auto/cab & suspend at least a month.... & Inform the concerned RTO & police authorities.”

On Thursday, a woman named Niti took to social media and shared a video where the auto driver was found screaming at her and she claimed that she was physically assaulted by the accused. She wrote, “Yesterday I faced severe harassment and was physically assaulted by your auto driver in Bangalore after a simple ride cancellation. Despite reporting, your customer support has been unresponsive. Immediate action is needed.”

She also said that she slapped the auto driver during the argument. “Things escalated when he tried to snatch my phone. I resisted, and he slapped me in front of my auto driver, who did nothing, and bystanders who remained passive. Despite this, he continued his threats, saying he’d beat me with his slippers too,” she added.