The Karnataka government has put a hold on the state-level best teacher award, initially set to be given to the principal of Kundapur Government Pre-Graduation College. The principal's identity has not been revealed. Karnataka govt suspends best teacher award for Kundapur principal after hijab row

The controversy has its origin back from an incident two years ago when Ramakrishna BG, the then-principal, denied entry to students wearing hijabs in compliance with a government order. This move led to widespread protests across Karnataka, particularly in Mangalore, Mandya, and Udupi districts.

Following the announcement of the award, some 'progressive' individuals took to social media to criticise the decision, leading to a lot of backlash. In response, the state government decided to withhold the award.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa commented on the situation and said, "This particular issue, I think they (the committee) have overlooked it. So when we found out yesterday that there was an issue, we have put it on hold for the time being. We will just clarify it and then move ahead and give an update. I have told them to check again and then get back to us. The way he treated the children is the issue... Don't politicise the issue."

Frontline Hindu organisation have condemned the move accusing the Siddaramiah government of indulging in appeasement.

Govardhan Rao, vice president of VHP North Karnataka, said, "We condemn this because best teacher award has been given for the people who have done the excellent job in the education side. So holding his name because of some other reason is condemnable...We ask the government to immediately withdraw that withhold..."

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the Siddaramiah government, “This is what shameless appeasement politics looks like On Teachers Day 2024, a principal selected as one of best teachers - is denied his honor because he enforced the Hijab Ban which was the law.”