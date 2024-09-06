WATCH: Bengaluru woman confronts miscreants bursting crackers at midnight, here's what happens next

A distressing situation in Bengaluru's Koramangala 6th Block has drawn the attention of social media users and local authorities alike, following an urgent plea for a couple facing alleged safety concerns. The couple, residing in the residential area, has reported persistent disturbances caused by loud crackers that disrupt their peace almost every night, a social media post claimed. Despite numerous complaints lodged with the local police over the years, the issue remains unresolved, it said. Despite multiple complaints and police involvement, influential residents seem to hinder effective action.(X)

The situation escalated on Wednesday night, when the couple was again jolted awake by a barrage of rockets fired directly over their home. The husband, who is recovering from a recent hospital discharge and is currently on bed rest due to serious medical issues, is unable to address the problem himself, the post read.

“A sincere request to all Bangalore citizens and the police: a couple urgently needs your help due to serious concerns for their safety,” it stated. “On September 4th, 2024, the couple was once again disturbed at midnight by a continuous stream of rockets bursting over their house. The husband, who was recently discharged from the hospital and is on bed rest for ongoing medical issues, is unable to take action himself. His wife, deeply concerned for his well-being, went out to investigate the source of the noise and called the Hoysala for assistance,” it added.

During the confrontation, the wife encountered significant hostility from a group of individuals celebrating a birthday on the road at 12:30 am. Despite her call for help and the arrival of the Hoysala police, no effective action was taken against those responsible, the post further said. The area is known for its influential residents, which appears to be impeding effective action from the authorities, the social media user claimed in the post. The situation took a more alarming turn when the wife was threatened and nearly attacked.

“Upon confronting the miscreants, she was threatened and almost attacked by neighbors who were celebrating a birthday on the road at 12:30 AM. Despite the arrival of the police, no effective action was taken against these influential individuals. They even threatened his wife openly, taking videos of her and their car, and intimidating her further,” the user posted.

“Please share this message widely,” he added.

See the post here:

The Bengaluru police responded to the post and said, “We have informed to concerned police officers for necessary action. @DCPSEBCP @ablemadivalabcp @kmangalaps In case of distress/ emergency situation, dial #Namma112.”

Several netizens responded to the post and voiced their concerns. "I'm really sorry to hear about this distressing situation. It's crucial to address such issues promptly for everyone's safety. I hope local authorities take serious action to resolve this matter quickly," a user replied.