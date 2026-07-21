Elderly couple found murdered inside their house at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur: Police

An elderly couple, including a retired bank employee, was found murdered in their house in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur late on Monday evening, said police. Gloves, backpack, tape and earphones were found at the spot. (Representative file photo)

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kunwar (75) and his wife Neelam Kunwar (70). Ashok Kunwar had retired from the Punjab National Bank in 2013 while his son Nikhil Kanwar lives in Bengaluru as engineer.

Police said the couple’s son Nikhil called his neighbour Pintu to check on the Kunwar’s residence after the former found something amiss in the CCTV camera. When Pintu entered the house, he found Ashok’s body lying in a pool of blood on the first floor while Neelam was also found murdered on the third floor.

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Police said several stab wounds were found on Ashok’s body. Initial investigation suggests that the woman was strangled to death. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Muzaffarpur City SP Mohibullah Ansari said police are investigating the case from all angles.

CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and outside the house is also being scanned to identify the accused and their route of movement.

Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Mishra said, “Gloves, backpack, tape and earphones were found at the spot. A case of murder has been registered at Mithanpura police station. Prima facie, one of the suspects as a pretext of a tenant who came to stay three days ago is absconding after the incident. CCTV footage of three suspects fleeing from a bike has been found, police is observing it.”