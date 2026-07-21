2026 Kawasaki Z900 gets free accessory and finance offers starting at ₹22,900 EMI

Kawasaki India has announced a limited-period promotional offer for the 2026 Kawasaki Z900, making its popular inline-four naked motorcycle more attractive for prospective buyers. As part of the offer, customers purchasing the motorcycle can avail of a complimentary genuine accessory along with finance schemes featuring low monthly EMIs. The 2026 Kawasaki Z900 does not get any mechanical updates or feature additions when compared to the previous iteration.

Kawasaki Z900 EMI starting at just ₹13,800 / month Check Eligibility

Free windscreen worth over ₹ 15,000 The biggest highlight of the offer is a complimentary large meter cover, essentially a windscreen, which is valued at ₹15,000. The accessory is designed to improve wind protection during highway rides while also adding a sportier appearance to the motorcycle.

The offer is valid only till 31st July 2026. If you are interested in this offer, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealership, as they would be able to give you better information about the terms and conditions.