Certificate row hits DU ECA admissions

Delhi University’s Extra-Curricular Activities admission process has come under scrutiny after aspirant Anshika Thakkar alleged that all the certificates uploaded by her were not considered during verification. Her social media post has crossed 1.4 lakh views and prompted other applicants to share similar concerns. Aspirant Anshika Thakkar’s viral post alleging gaps in DU’s ECA certificate verification has crossed 1.4 lakh views. (AI photo: for representational purpose only)

Thakkar, who applied under Indian Classical Dance and Theatre, said she uploaded five certificates in each category but was told only four were available during verification. She claimed this cost her four marks. A certificate from a global-level theatre competition was also rejected because the event had been held virtually.

“I was awarded only 7/15 marks, whereas I could have received six marks more based on my achievements. I’m only asking for a fair evaluation based on the documents I actually submitted,” she said.

Another aspirant, Pallavi, shared a similar experience. “The portal showed only three certificates, though I had uploaded five. They were supposed to consider the best three, but the rushed verification did not properly assess them,” she said.

Responding to the concerns, DU’s ECA Admissions Cell said, “Only certificates from offline competitions are accepted. At centralised evaluation centres, documents that are not valid as per DU rules are flagged.”

It added, “International-level participation is considered only if the candidate took part in a recognised event after a national selection process or was sponsored by a reputed agency.”

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