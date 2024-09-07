Bengaluru embraces Ganesh Chaturthi with vibrant celebrations, community spirit this year

On Saturday, Bengaluru celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with immense religious zeal, with notable figures such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offering their greetings. The city saw elaborate decorations, traditional offerings, and special events for children, showcasing widespread enthusiasm and devotion. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)(AFP)

“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all people of the state. I wish that Lord Ganesha fills you all with the strength to face all the obstacles in life. Let's celebrate the festival with gusto, and let's not forget environmental concerns,” he wrote on social media platform X.

The city buzzed with the vibrant spirit of Lord Ganesha as residents decorated their homes, donned new attire, and participated in pujas. Ganesha temples attracted large crowds of devotees, who came to pray and enjoy the elaborate decorations, including ornate jewellery and flowers for the deities.

Many residents hosted gatherings, with apartment complexes and communities setting up pandals for their own Ganesha idols. Festive treats like modaks and kadubus were prepared, and schools organized special events for children to join in the celebrations.

The Australian Consul General for Karnataka also took to social media to extend wishes. “Happy Gowri Ganesha Festival to all those celebrating this weekend,” she wrote.

Another user shared a video of the Kurudumale Ganesha Temple in Mulbagal, writing, “Have you visited the sacred Kurudumale #Ganesha Temple in Mulbagal, Kolar district of Karnataka? The idol is made from the sacred Saligrama stone.”

Rajesh Padmar, a senior RSS Pracharak also shared pictures of celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Bengaluru. “Sri Ganesha at RSS Headquarters, Keshavakrupa, Bengaluru. Happy Wishes of #GaneshChaturthi,” he wrote.

Bengaluru had geared up with several preparations for the festival ahead of time, with the BBMP deployed 462 mobile tankers strategically across the city for the immersion of Ganesh idols, thereby ensuring environmental safety. Residents can utilize these tankers for immersion or visit one of the 41 designated lakes and temporary Kalyanis set up for this purpose.

The BBMP had also announced a ban on the sale and slaughter of meat on Ganesh Chaturthi, to respect the cultural and religious significance of the festival. Additionally, the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) also introduced new safety protocols to ensure the safe and efficient use of electricity during the festival.

The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. In the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls between 22 August and 20 September every year.