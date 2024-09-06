The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat on September 7 as the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The BBMP’s animal advisory board has issued the guidelines to all meat shop owners. Bengaluru civic body imposes meat ban in the city on Ganesh Chaturthi. Details

The civic body data revealed that more than 3,000 meat shops in the city fall under the BBMP limits, and an order has been issued to all the licensed meat shops.

BBM has already imposed a strict ban on the sale and manufacture of Ganesh idols made with Plaster of Paris (POP). If the makers flout the rules, they will be penalized heftily.

The civic body has also issued rules for those who organise Ganesh pandals across the city. According to a report in Deccan Herald, more than 60 window clearance centres issued permits in Bengaluru to ease the process and organisers who want to conduct Ganesh pandals in the IT Capital.

Arrangements for smooth immersion are also being made as organisers will go as a rally to immerse the idols. Sankey lake, Halasuru lake, Yediyur lake, Agara lake and Hebbal lake are some popular spots in the city where immersion will happen. The BESCOM is also gearing up for the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.