Bengaluru prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi with enhanced idol immersion facilities: Report

As Bengaluru gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities tomorrow, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the civic administrative body governing the city, has announced extensive arrangements to facilitate idol immersions across the city. Alongside, a meat sale ban and new electricity safety protocols have been implemented to ensure a smooth and respectful celebration.

In a bid to manage the large influx of Ganesh idols and ensure environmental safety, the BBMP has deployed 462 mobile tankers strategically across Bengaluru, the Deccan Herald reported. Residents can utilize these tankers for immersion or visit one of the 41 designated lakes and temporary Kalyanis set up for this purpose.

The East zone has been allocated the highest number of mobile tankers, with 138 units, followed by the West zone, which has 84, the report noted. To streamline the setup of Ganesh pandals, the BBMP has established 63 single-window centres where organizers must secure permits. A dedicated team, including BBMP officials, police, and Bescom representatives, will oversee the inspection and approval process for pandal locations, the publication added.

For those seeking the nearest mobile tanker for idol immersion, the BBMP has also provided an online resource at https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ganesh2024/.

In conjunction with these preparations, the BBMP has also announced a ban on the sale and slaughter of meat on September 7, aligning with the city’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This directive, issued by the BBMP’s animal advisory board, aims to respect the cultural and religious significance of the festival.

Additionally, the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has introduced new safety protocols to ensure the safe and efficient use of electricity during the festival. These measures are part of a broader effort to enhance public safety and facilitate a smooth celebration for all residents.